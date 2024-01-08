'Going to be electric': High demand for tickets for Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup against Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills will host a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the occasion is not going unnoticed.

"The demand is just super strong," says Nick Giammusso, President and CEO of the Buffalo-based VIPTIX. "With the Pittsburgh fan base being so close that just has driven prices up kind of dramatically."

The "get in" price for Sunday's Wild Card game hovered around $226 as of Monday afternoon. Giammusso says Pittsburgh fans are more than willing to make the three hour trip to Orchard Park.

"Steelers fans are definitely going to be making the trip down 79 and 90 for sure," said Giammusso.

But it won't only be Steelers fans making the trip from Pittsburgh.

"I think it's going to be electric," says Gabriella Gilbert, a Buffalo native and Bills fan living in Pittsburgh. Gilbert says she and her husband, also a Western New York native, are keeping an eye on ticket prices with the plan to be in Orchard Park on Sunday.

"We decided to go up for the weekend and spend it with our family," said Gilbert. "We take Buffalo, and the Bills seriously. We named our dog Diggs when we got her in 2020."

"The trash talk has already begun," said Brad Naedele, a proud member of the Pittsburgh Bills Backers. The Buffalo native tells 7 News that he plans to make the trip from Pittsburgh with his five-year-old son Jack.

"We will get a group of people and go to the game," said Naedele. "I usually put together a pretty big tailgate so it will be a lot of fun."

And Highmark Stadium may be the safest place for Naedele. You see he lives in a house divided, his wife Alaire was born in Pittsburgh and is a diehard Steelers fan.

"It's pretty competitive, especially on Sundays," said Alaire Naedele. "It's friendly, it's supportive, we don't hate on each other too much."

"Best case scenario we are very supportive, worst case scenario we get a divorce," said Brad with a laugh.

The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

