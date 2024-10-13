Watch Now
GoFundMe set up 17-year-old hit by City of Buffalo garbage truck

WKBW
Buffalo garbage truck that hit teen.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ten days after a 17-year-old was hit by a City of Buffalo garbage truck, his loved ones are now hoping you can help on his road to recovery.

  • It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on October 2 on Rhode Island Street
  • Buffalo Police said the boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where he underwent surgery for internal injuries
  • One witness told 7 News that the garbage truck backed up at a high rate of speed


Watch our coverage including surveillance video below.

17-year-old seriously injured after being hit by City of Buffalo garbage truck

The incident happened on the city's west side and 7 News has learned the driver of the garbage truck did not have a license at the time of the crash.

The fundraiser has already raised thousands. If you'd like to support, click here for the GoFundMe.

