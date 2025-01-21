'Go slow on ice and snow': Winter driving tips

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW)— As freezing temperatures grip the region, drivers are advised to slow down and make sure their vehicles are winter-ready to navigate icy conditions safely.

Triple A dispatcher, Dan Fisher, says they are currently seeing about 30% of the roadside assistance calls related car battery issues.

With that in mind, making sure you car is winter-ready is key to safe travel , especially in colder conditions. "Batteries are really kind of a forget-about-it item until something goes bad," said Fisher.

"Typically a battery will last around three to five years and there's really not that many warning signs that your battery is about to go. The only thing you can really do reliably is get it tested and kind of avoid a breakdown."

In addition to routine battery checks, it is advised to check your tires and tire pressure for better traction in slippery conditions. Also, you want to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle at all times—with items such as some basic tools, jumper cables, water, snacks, warm clothes, a blanket, a hat, gloves and a shovel.

For those needing assistance, Triple A can be reached at 1-800-AAA-HELP, through the mobile app, or via AAA website.

