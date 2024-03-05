'Giving them their flowers while they can still receive them': Local organization highlights trailblazers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Uncrowned Queens Institute, also known as Uncrowned Community Builders, has rolled out its second "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum.

The founders of the organization, Dr. Barbara Nevergold and Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram have made it their mission to highlight the achievements of Black and African-American community members.

One of the 12 honorees, Dr. Ellen Grant, is being recognized for her work in the medical field which eventually led her to become the CEO of the Niagara Falls Memorial Center.

She serves on many boards and is the current president of the New York State Chapter Board of Directors of the National Association of Social Workers.

Dr. Grant said she was honored to be considered for the exhibit along with everyone else.

“People I’ve admired, go out with, and I’m just happy to be considered one of them.”

She thinks it's important for people to receive recognition for their achievements while they still can.

“I think it’s important because there are a lot of people contributing.”

Reverend Lillian Dean-Wilson is also one of those being honored at the exhibit for her studies in Theology.

She is currently a Spiritual Director from St. Joseph's Center of Spirituality and started a bereavement and loss support group at St. Philip's and works closely with the Good Grief Support Group at Calvary Episcopal Church, in Williamsville, NY.

She agrees that it's important to bring awareness to all of the individuals helping to better the community.

“You can’t do any better than the people who are here doing the work. I think it’s very, very important.”

Nevergold says one of the biggest things about the Uncrowned Community Builders is that it started off using emerging technologies.

“We started off as a digital organization, as a digital project.”

She says the organization is still finding ways to try and keep up with new developments to make sure the archive is stored efficiently.

“For us at that time, 25 years ago, that was groundbreaking.”

Brooks-Bertram says that they really get to know the people that they highlight.

“We went into their houses, met their dogs, their cats.”

She remembers soaking in everything that they studied about each community member and being a part of their lives.

“We belonged in the community, we were doing it.”

If you would like to look up any biographies, information and records or have any information you would like to pass along to the Institute, you can visit the website for more info on how to do so.

For more information on how to catch the exhibit before it's over, you can visit the museum's website.