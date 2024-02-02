'Black History is American history'- Buffalo History Museum exhibit highlights the Black Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum has unveiled a new exhibit as we dive in to Black History Month.

The Uncrowned Queens Institute, also known as the Uncrowned Community Builders, has opened their second annual "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" exhibit to the public.

Co-Founder Dr. Barbara Nevergold said that the Black and African-American community has contributed to a big part of history overall.

"They're multi-faceted, they work in various fields," she said.

"They're not only contributing to the African-American community. They are contributing to the community in general."

Co-Founder Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram agreed that Black History should be celebrated throughout the year.

She said preservation is a big part of making sure that these stories are captured for everyone to learn about.

"All of these people that we look at, we shared all of these elements of their lives," she said.

"We think we have left the footprints in the groundwork on how this is done."

She hopes that all of the info and documents collected by the organization will live on for a long time for future generations to come.

"Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" will be on display through April 14th.