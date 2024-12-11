'Giving is the best': Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins hands out hundreds of holiday gifts around Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was quite the day for Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins who didn't host one charity event, but an entire day of giving. 7 News' Michael Schwartz followed him and the West Herr team around to every stop!

Instead of the Polar Express, Dawkins teamed up with West Herr for the "Shnowman Express."

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday Dawkins caravan of West Herr SUV's with his face on them, arrived at the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

Ja'Marcus Ingram joined at this stop to hand out his new book, "The Lil' Player That Could,"which was released to the public on Tuesday.

Children were called up to receive their gifts from Dawkins and Ingam at the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

When 10-year-old Damareah, of Buffalo, opened her gifts she was in tears. Her mother Ieesha Eldridge said their home was recently infested with bed bugs, and they had to throw everything away including the Hoverboard Damareah had.

"I said I don't know how I'm going to get this Hoverboard back...and they gave it to her," said an emotional Ieesha Eldridge

WKBW Ieesha Eldridge and her daughter Damareah, who received a new Hoverboard

The West Herr Automotive Group and Dion’s Dreamers Foundation combined to provide the holiday gifts, cookies, hot cocoa, and copies of The Lil' Player That Could to more than 500 children.

By 3:30 Dawkins was in the Westminster Charter School's library answering questions from students, signing autographs and taking pictures with everyone who asked. Dawkins, his fiancee Daiyaana and members of Team West Herr provided hot cocoa and cookies there for the kids.

On the way to the Boys & Girls Club of Depew-Lancaster, Dawkins made a surprise stop at the Chick-fil-A on Transit Road in Depew.

"I work at Chick-fil-A today. Whats up!?" said Dawkins to his first customer.

"Whoever is in line for Chick-fil-A is going to get some free food from Dion, and West Herr," said West Herr Director of Sales Operations Beth Hollis.

Dawkins served up meals in the drive-thru, speaking to every employee, and customer that came by.

"People are smiling, it's a beautiful day," said Dawkins to Schwartz. "It's the little things that go miles."

BY 5 p.m. Dawkins spoke to a gym filled of families at the Boys & Girls Club. He expressed how grateful he was to give out hundreds of gifts to families with the help of West Herr, and how special Buffalo is to him. The gym roared with cheers when Dawkins mentioned the Bills winning the AFC East Championship, knowing the job is not done yet this season. Dawkins said to him Buffalo is more of a home than anywhere else.