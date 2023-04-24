Girls flag football gaining momentum at schools across, not just Western New York, but the Country

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — Girls flag football is a growing sport at school across not just Western New York but the Country. Some Buffalo Bills players stopped in to speak with the girls and encourage them to keep pushing for equality in the game of football.

Olivia Wissenburg is one of the many young ladies soaking in the encouragement. She's a senior girls flag football player for Sweet Home High School.

"I've always watched it with my family," Wissenburg said with a big smile. "I've always been a fan of the bills."

Electric is her description on how the game of girls flag football makes her feel.

"Being able to be down near the field and look up into the stands its really great," she shared.

That is something her head coach, Chris Monaco, has noticed.

"Shes solid," he said passionately. "The best compliment i can give to a center is I didn't even notice you because your snaps are on the money every time."

Hundreds of girls flag football teams made their way to the Bills stadium for some drills, words of wisdom and of course some scrimmages. Compared to last year, the number of teams at the event has doubled.

Monaco shares he couldnt be more proud of how much this sport has grown within the community, middle schools and high schools.

"It just keeps growing," Monaco stated.

Throughout the event Buffalo Bills players stopped by to see all of the hype.

"Its great to see the sport is evolving the game is evolving and the game is becoming more inclusive for everyone," running back Damien Harris said.

"Sports are for everyone." defensive tackle Brandin Bryant share. "Everyone should be included.

Wissenburg said she is excited to be apart of this growing game and cant wait to see what the future holds.

"I think it inspiring the next generation," she shared.

More information about Western New York's girls flag football can be found at this link.