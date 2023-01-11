Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Girl Scouts supporting family of Dartmouth Avenue fire

Girl Scouts of WNY
WKBW Staff
The Fall Fest provides girls in grades K-12 and adults ages 18 and older with an opportunity to have some family-fun and join Girl Scouts for the new program year.
Girl Scouts of WNY
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 13:43:58-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Girl Scouts of Western New York are collecting gift cards to support the family impacted by the Dartmouth Avenue fire.

The fire occurred on December 31, five children were killed.

One of the five children, Aniyah Green, was a Girl Scout. Her troop leader Alyssa said she loved being a Girl Scout.

The Girl Scouts are working to support the family as they head into the new year. The following gift cards are being collected and can be sent to the address below:

  • Tops
  • Wegmans
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Amazon
  • Delta Sonic
  • Visa/Amex

Morgan Williams-Bryant
Girl Scouts of Western New York
Buffalo Service Center
4433 Genesee Street, Suite 101
Buffalo, NY 14225

The deadline is January 31.

"Our goal is to help fill in the gaps of any of their needs in the coming months/year. As we know, this small token can never replace any of the lives lost during this tragedy," an email to the Girl Scouts family said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills