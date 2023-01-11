Girl Scouts supporting family of Dartmouth Avenue fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Girl Scouts of Western New York are collecting gift cards to support the family impacted by the Dartmouth Avenue fire.

The fire occurred on December 31, five children were killed.

One of the five children, Aniyah Green, was a Girl Scout. Her troop leader Alyssa said she loved being a Girl Scout.

The Girl Scouts are working to support the family as they head into the new year. The following gift cards are being collected and can be sent to the address below:

Tops

Wegmans

Target

Walmart

Amazon

Delta Sonic

Visa/Amex

Morgan Williams-Bryant

Girl Scouts of Western New York

Buffalo Service Center

4433 Genesee Street, Suite 101

Buffalo, NY 14225

The deadline is January 31.

"Our goal is to help fill in the gaps of any of their needs in the coming months/year. As we know, this small token can never replace any of the lives lost during this tragedy," an email to the Girl Scouts family said.