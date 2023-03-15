Ginny Kropf is one of the area's busiest newspaper reporters

MEDINA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Ask newspaper reporter Ginny Kropf how many stories she has to do a week and she'll tell you that she doesn't "have to" do any. She'll follow that up with "I have done as many as twelve in a week. I walk down the street and come home with stories."

You've seen her byline in numerous papers. Currently she writes for the Orleans Hub, the Batavian and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal. Ginny says "Rarely there's a day that I don't have a story."

She's been at the newspaper business for more than thirty years. Before that she was selling cars for her husband Al who owned a local dealership.

When the dealership closed Ginny started writing and never stopped. She says that she got plenty of newspaper experience in school "What I learned I learned at Medina High School, I was the editor of the school newspaper."

Her favorite stories are features and she has met and interviewed some famous people including Donny Osmond "He's as nice as they portray him." One interview that has stayed with her was with General Charles Sweeney, the pilot who dropped the atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

Ginny says even though she turns 85 years old in June, she has no plans for retirement. "Why would I quit when I can do the things I've done and meet the people I've met? Why would I want to give it up?"

