BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo is pushing for new legislation ahead of World Down Syndrome Day.

Kaylee is a regular who says the friendships she has built here keep her coming back.

"I do like to be with my friends, because I am very sociable, and I always chat with them, and I also like doing activities," Kaylee said.

From bingo games to arts and crafts, the playhouse offers a space where friendships grow, confidence builds and fun is always on the agenda.

WATCH: GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo celebrates Down syndrome awareness

GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo celebrates Down syndrome awareness

Executive Director Emily Mondschein said the organization's reach goes beyond recreation.

"These services are educational, they're therapeutic, they're social. We cover the whole domain, and our mission is to change the way that the world views Down syndrome by sending a global message of acceptance to all," Mondschein said.

Ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, that mission is taking center stage, celebrating abilities and working to change the narrative around Down syndrome.

Mondschein is also working on legislation in New York that could streamline Medicaid access for infants with disabilities.

"This legislation would make it such that the physician could say the individual has a chromosomal condition, a condition that will be present throughout the lifespan. So we will forego the requirements and just let these people be eligible," Mondschein said.

The push aims to make it easier for families to access care and get support from the very start.

You can find more information on GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo and the services they offer here.

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