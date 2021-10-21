Ghostly tales surround Spot Coffee in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW-TV) — Brandon Sterner used to manage Spot Coffee in Orchard Park. Now he is President and CEO of the company, but he still remembers strange occurrences here. He says "There are products that have fallen off the shelf or flown off the shelf after people walk by with no explanation."

According to Brandon "I have heard knocks and bumps in the night footsteps above me when I'm in the basement."

Ghost story researcher and author Mason Winfield explains that this area, once a Native American trail, later became a string of churches and cemeteries. He says "In ancient Europe this connector between a church and a grave yard...that's haunted man."

The building, originally a bank dates back to 1916. Mason says that the two apparitions reported here "are both pencil pushing white guys. And they see them down by the old safe in the basement and they see another on the east side of the top floor."

Brandon says people interested in checking out the ghost stories can "Find out for yourself, wait until the sun sets-come on down and grab a coffee while you're at it."

Spot Coffee is located at 6519 E Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY 14127

You can get more info on Mason Winfield at his website

