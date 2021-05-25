Getting you answers: Is E-ZPass overcharging?

BUFFALO (WKBW) — A local woman is not happy about her E-ZPass bill and she's concerned it may be happening to others as well.

Susan Green reached out to 7EWN asking for help, saying "Is there any way you could help me find out about the billing system the new E-ZPass uses? I think they are overcharging with fees."

So we went looking answers.

Susan tells us that she's getting hit with late fees even though she's paying off her entire balance each month. She says she recently noticed a $5.00 late fee for a .90 charge that somehow remained after she says she paid her balance. She's wondering how it can be a late fee, if it wasn't past due.

So we took her questions to E-ZPass. A spokesperson declined an interview but instead offered the following statement.

"We are happy to help all customers and urge anyone who has questions or concerns about their toll bills to contact us. Customers can reach the Tolls by Mail customer service center at 1-844-826-8400 and the E-ZPass customer service center at 1-800-333-8655. More information about cashless tolling and the billing process can be found on the Thruway Authority's website: thruway.ny.gov/"

Susan, who did receive a refund for the late fee, tells us that she's disappointed in the response from E-ZPass and wishes there was more transparency.

