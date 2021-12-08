Getting ready for their annual "Holiday Market" at the Foundry

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Megan McNally started a woodworking business in a building that was once a laundry. Then she decided to open the space up for other businesses and call it The Foundry.

Megan says "The foundry is a business incubator and community maker space which means we have a lot of fun in entrepreneurship and making."

The Foundry is home to about thirty businesses, and the non-profit organization also gives classes to young people and adults. Megan says "We get people asking all the time-Oh I don't have any skills...is that okay?...that's the target person we are looking for. Somebody who's never done something before and has always wanted to try it."

Saturday December 11th from 11 to 5, The Foundry will open its doors for their annual Holiday Market. According to Megan "We have jewelry, we have cutting boards...we have garden stakes and all of out businesses will be selling as well."

The Foundry is at 298 Northampton Street Buffalo, New York 14208

You can get more information at their website.

