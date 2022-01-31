Getting back to work: Going from full-time parent to full-time employee

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many parents, and almost half of all moms, take an extended career break after their kids are born. Eventually, 37% of moms make their way back to the workforce. For many, the job hunt post-kids poses an interesting challenge.

Getzville mom Lyndsey Borgese is ready to go back to work about seven years after leaving her job at M&T Bank. The mom of two left her position as an Assistant Vice President to take care of her kids when they were younger.

"As soon as my daughter was born I was said - no way. I have to stay with her. I have to be with her," she explained.

WKBW Lyndsey searching for a job online.

Now with one daughter in first grade, and the other in kindergarten, Borgese is ready to get back to work. She started her search by making sure her resume was updated and organized.

"The longest part was getting my resume together -because it was so different," she said. "I pulled up my old resume, started to share with friends - and they're like absolutely not. That's not what it looks like anymore."

Borgese connected with Lauren Lewis from the employment firm Staff Buffalo. Lewis says focusing on your resume is the perfect place to start because most companies use software to scan for keywords, and you need to make sure yours gets through.

"Make sure your resume is tailored to a position you're applying to," Lewis explained. "Make sure you have some of those key words so your resume is not getting missed."

WKBW Lauren Lewis from Staff Buffalo helps many applicants through the hiring process.

As you're putting your resume together, a lot of parents who stayed home for a few years might wonder how to categorize that gap in time. Lewis says - embrace it, and consider listing "home manager" on your resume for that time period.

"I think it's a great way to put that information on your resume. You were organizing, you were the operations of your home, there's a lot of administrative skills you might have done over that period," she explained.

Lewis also said it's vital to have an online presence as you job search these days. Create a LinkedIn profile - and making sure you're using it to interact.

"I always tell people - engage on Linked In," said Lewis. "Share articles. Comment on articles. Like articles, like job posts. It's a great way to see what

other companies are out there."

Borgese says the online job search can be a job itself, so you need to set aside time to dedicate to searching and interacting online.

"A lot of time spent on Linked In and Indeed. I didn't realize how time consuming that was going to be. Probably this week just 10, 12 hours just looking at postings," she explained.

Eventually, the job application will turn into an interview. When that happens, Lewis says to take advantage of it, and know the applicant can ask just as many questions as the employer. If you're looking for a hybrid schedule or a work-from-home opportunity make sure you bring that up, so you can understand what the company offers, and get an idea of the company's culture.

Borgese says she's ready for what comes next, and is looking forward to finding the right fit.

"I feel like everything is the different, but the same at the same time. It's very exciting, very nerve wracking. But I'm ready to go back to work," she said.

