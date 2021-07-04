Georgia woman charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWAI following deadly Chautauqua County crash

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a Georgia woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs following a deadly crash on I-86 in North Harmony.

The crash happened Thursday morning, killing a 52-year-old Cattaraugus County man.

32-year-old Heather Capell was taken into custody by the Erie Police Department in Pennsylvania and was arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Erie City Court, and has been remanded to the Erie County Sheriff's Office also in Pennsylvania.

Capell will appear in Erie County Court in Buffalo to face extradition to New York State on the Chautauqua County charges.