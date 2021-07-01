Watch
One dead following crash on I-86 in North Harmony

Bemus Point Fire Department/Facebook
I-86 crash in North Harmony
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:53:07-04

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead following a crash on I-86 in North Harmony, early Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies say they responded to a two car crash just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say one person died and another person is recovering from serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the crash is under investigation and more details, including the identities of the people involved in the crash will be released later.

