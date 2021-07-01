One dead following crash on I-86 in North Harmony

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead following a crash on I-86 in North Harmony, early Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies say they responded to a two car crash just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say one person died and another person is recovering from serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the crash is under investigation and more details, including the identities of the people involved in the crash will be released later.