Two Batavia police officers injured while responding to mental health call

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Batavia police officers are recovering at home after being assaulted Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a mental health call on Trumbell Parkway around 11:30 and were assaulted, per police.

The officers were treated at a local hospital and released.

Officials did not say how the officers were injured or share the identity of the suspect. That suspect is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and will be charged once released.

The incident is under investigation.