Pembroke High School graduate making progress in recovery after traumatic brain injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County community is rallying to support Anneka Pray, an 18-year-old Pembroke High School graduate who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident on the thruway outside Syracuse last month.

Pray, who was a passenger in one of the four vehicles involved, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident. Friends told me that she has been moved out of the ICU at Upstate University Hospital and can now stand and walk with assistance.

A GoFundMe page set up by Laurie Rudolph, a teacher assistant who has remained close to Anneka since meeting her at Pembroke, is supporting her recovery journey.

"She has a long road to recovery ahead of her," said Rudolph, who described Anneka as "the spice of life" and a "go-getter."

Those close to her told me that Anneka was born with a congenital visual impairment, but that has never stopped her from working to achieve her dreams.

"She's never let her visual impairment interfere with anything," Chelsea Hale, a teacher for the visually impaired at Genesee Valley BOCES, noted Anneka's determination. "She's participated in extracurricular activities, she did track, she's done musicals, she did cross country, she did unified basketball."

Anneka's friend, Rachael Wight, described her as funny and caring but tough: "She's like a role model to me."

Rudolph, who has been in constant contact with Anneka's family, shared that Anneka has made significant progress in her recovery. Rudolph said Anneka may be moved closer to home this week and continue her recovery at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

As Anneka, who is now a freshman at the University at Albany, continues to recover from her injuries, the support from her community and friends remains vital.

Rudolph remains hopeful, expressing confidence that "Anneka will become her old self again."

