'It's really, really sad': Batavia church learns its final closing date from Diocese of Buffalo

BATAVIA, NY (WKBW) — The reality of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo's plans to close and merge churches across Western New York is beginning to set in.

Under the diocese Road to Renewal, it has started issuing “letters of decree” to some of the churches that state an actual closing date. But I've learned some parishioners are fighting back, preparing the necessary paperwork they hope can make it all the way to the Vatican.

WKBW Connie Bruggman, parishioner, Ascension Church, Batavia.

“It was so gut-wrenching,” reflected Connie Bruggman, parishioner, Ascension Church, Batavia.

"It's very cold – it’s a very cold atmosphere,” replied Bill Brach, Ascension parishioner.

Parishes slated for closure are starting to receive notices from the Buffalo Diocese signed by the bishop. The notice gives them up to 10 days after the decree is issued to file an appeal.

WKBW Ascension Church in Batavia.

Ascension Parish in Batavia received its decree Sunday and parishioners were told, from the pulpit, that this church will close on November 22.

“They make these announcements from the pulpit, and I mean, there's, there's people actually crying in church -- you know, it's really, really sad,” remarked Brach.

"It's so sad. It's really, it's sad. It's such a close-knit community,” Bruggman reflected.

Parishioners I spoke with told me they're in the process of appealing. However, the diocese says church trustees must not participate in the appeal process because they are beholden to the bishop.

WKBW Buffalo Diocese decree.

Long-time Ascension trustee Brach told me he believes he was removed for trying to save his church.

“Father Bernie Nowak showed up in my driveway and presented me with a letter telling me I had been a trustee for too long, and that I was going to be removed as of that date,” Brach explained.

But Brach told me before that moment, being a long-serving trustee was not an issue.

“I've been a trustee for probably 12 years or more, and they would renew me. I’d get an annual renewal letter from the diocese,” replied Brach.

WKBW Bill Brach, parishioner.

Brach said he was told he could not work on the appeal and remain a trustee, so he stepped down and is now helping prepare the appeal.

The diocese told me priests were notified on October 10 clarifying the parish leadership structure and explaining who may not participate in an appeal and that includes parish trustees.

“Those who may not participate in those efforts are lay parish trustees,” stated the diocese.

Bruggman told me she's also helping with the appeal.

"We would like to fight to keep us open. I think they all just thought we just had to roll over and accept it and that's what was coming to us from the pulpit, was, you know, just accept this,” Bruggman responded.

WKBW Ascension Church in Batavia

The diocese also issued another rule, no one is allowed to conduct appeal work on church property.

“They stood on the sidewalk out in front of the church here, and they tried to shoo them away, and so they mentioned that, well, this is actually city property, so we've kind of dropped it at that point,” Brach recalled.

WKBW Statue outside Ascension Church.

The appeals will be sent to Buffalo's bishop and eventually could land at the Vatican.

The diocese also stated that it has received “indications from the vast majority of merging and closing parishes of their requested merging and closing dates.”

Some churches will close this year, but the diocese says a “majority” has been selected for next year.