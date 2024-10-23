Byron Brown's first week at OTB; confirms he's considering bringing 2 city employees with him

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a little more than a week since former Buffalo mayor Byron Brown left office and took the top job at Western Regional Off-Track Betting. Brown wasted no time getting right to work.

Brown left office last week to be the president and CEO of OTB, making Chris Scanlon acting mayor to fulfill the rest of Brown’s term.

Brown gave one final farewell as he departed City Hall and Scanlon became acting mayor.

On Wednesday , Brown had his first round of committee meetings at Batavia Downs with OTB's Board of Directors.

Brown confirmed that Steve Casey works at OTB part-time in marketing but said he came on before him. You may remember Casey worked closely with the former mayor.

In 2021 — Casey's political consulting firm LSA Strategies was convicted of wire fraud. When Brown was asked about Casey’s record Wednesday, he said "There is no record."

Brown said Casey came on board before him and is working in marketing and said he would consider him for a position that would allow Casey to work closer with Brown.

The Investigative Post discussed Casey's employment at OTB.

Brown also mentioned he will be bringing two City of Buffalo employees with him to OTB.

He told reporters he’s considering Mike Degeorge, the spokesperson for the City of Buffalo and former mayor, and Bernadette Taylor, who is listed on the city’s website as an executive assistant to the mayor.

During today’s committee meetings Brown also shared his full contract with reporters.

“As I transition in, I wanted to transition into the organization with transparency, and wanted to provide the contract to the media so that it could be seen and you could evaluate it,” Brown said.

I reviewed Brown’s 14-page contract. Outlined is his salary of $295,000. In year two, his salary will increase to $305,000. In year three it will be $315,000, but that raise is contingent on continued growth and a good performance evaluation.

In that contract, Brown will also receive an $800 monthly car allowance as his contract says he is still living in Buffalo.