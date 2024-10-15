Buffalo enters new chapter: Byron Brown resigns as new acting mayor Chris Scanlon takes the helm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are witnessing history unfold in the City of Buffalo as new leadership takes the helm. Former Mayor Byron Brown resigned Tuesday morning making Chris Scanlon the city’s acting mayor.

Brown gave one final farewell early Tuesday morning as he will depart city hall to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

On Tuesday, he reflected on his nearly 20 years in office. Brown worked right to the very end of his time — announcing he submitted four trailblazer signs for the Buffalo Common Council to approve and submitted a request to rename the basketball courts at Delaware Park after his predecessor former mayor Anthony Masiello.

Brown was also candid about his departure saying the main reason he’s leaving is to take care of his great nephew who is six and great niece who is seven. He also shared that before taking office he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004 and has since fully recovered.

"To the people of Buffalo, know, through all of the highs and lows, through all of the work, all of the effort, it has all been out of love, whether you agreed with me or disagreed with me, whether you supported me or didn't support me, the job of Mayor, the passion of a mayor is to love the people, is to try to do their best for the people. And everything that I have done in this office has always been about the people of Buffalo and Western New York," Brown said.

Following Brown's resignation, the sign on the door to the mayor's office changed to Christopher P. Scanlon.

Scanlon walked into the mayor's office Tuesday morning — marking a significant change happening in City Hall.

I spoke one-on-one with Scanlon after becoming acting mayor about this transition and what he hopes to accomplish this year ahead

"I think that it's having the residents know what's going on in this building is absolutely paramount to our success, and making them part of what we're doing is going to be very important," Scanlon said.

