'I'm feeling very thankful': Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reflects on his final hours in office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are in the final hours of Byron Brown serving as Buffalo's mayor.

"I'm feeling very thankful to the people of Buffalo. Thankful for the support I've received all of these years. Thankful to the many people that have brought me into their homes, their kitchens, their heart," Brown said Monday.

I spoke with brown Monday before he officially leaves office Tuesday. His departure means Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon will become acting mayor.

"He's done a great job for 12 years as South District Council member. He is very thoughtful. He does his homework. He cares about people and I feel confident that he's up for the job as mayor of the City of Buffalo," Brown said.

This is truly a significant moment in the City of Buffalo's history. Brown is leaving office early to head to Western Regional Off-Track Betting to become the next President and CEO.

"I'm ready to get started there," Brown said.

The public gambling agency generates revenue for the several counties it represents including those in Western New York.

"One of my goals is to make it even more profitable so even more revenue can be delivered to the 17 member municipalities," Brown said.

This historic change has been a long time coming — one that 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy and I have been sharing with you for the past year now.

The dominoes began to fall when OTB's board of directors announced Brown as their top choice for President and CEO in early September. Three weeks later they offered him the contract. Days after Brown announced his plans to leave office early.

Soon all eyes will be on Scanlon who will take over for the next year as acting mayor.