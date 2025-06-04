A day of fun and education on the farm at Kinderfarmin’ event in Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of kindergarten students in Genesee County enjoyed a day of learning about agriculture during the annual Kinderfarmin' event held at Post Dairy Farms on Wednesday.

More than 600 students from 10 local school districts attended the outdoor educational event organized by the Genesee County Farm Bureau. The farm was transformed into an interactive classroom where students engaged with over 20 learning stations, exploring various aspects of dairy farming.

"We are introducing them to agriculture," said Shelley Stein, a volunteer with the Genesee County Farm Bureau. "We like them to get the sights, the sounds, and the smells here on the farm."

Activities included a guided barn tour, petting calves, sampling dairy products, and even milking a practice cow. Students learned about cows' diets and habits, gaining insight into their contributions to the agricultural community.

Kristina Clark, a teacher at Jackson Primary School in Batavia, emphasized the dual value of the experience.

"We are learning all about agriculture and our community," she said. "We are learning about how cows help us and provide what we need to survive."

Genesee County is home to more than 75 dairy farms, and Stein noted the importance of agriculture to the local economy.

"Our agricultural industry here in Genesee County is the backbone of our economy," she said.

The event aimed to leave a lasting impression on the young attendees, many of whom expressed their enjoyment of the day.

Organizers hope the experience provided students with unforgettable memories and a better understanding of farming's role in their community.

"This day on this farm has a lasting impact on kids," Stein added.

The event showcased the Farm Bureau’s commitment to educating young minds about agriculture and its significance in their everyday lives.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.