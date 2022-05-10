Gearing up for the 10th Annual Mental Health Awareness Day May 12th

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — When 22 year-old Jonathan Ramos, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, ended his life it sparked Michelle Scheib to start Mental Health Awareness Day in Buffalo. This year will be the 10th annual event.

Michelle is the program director for Best Self Recovery Community. She says that the annual Mental Health Awareness Event will include music, entertainment with the Quizmaster, panel discussions, community outreach and a Flash Mob.

Michelle says, the event which kicks off at 1pm in front of the Central Library on Thursday May 12th, has one main goal and that's to reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

Michelle says that there is more help and hope, then ever before, for families dealing with mental health issues. She says "The whole thing is breaking the stigma for mental health. That's pretty much the reason why I came up with this IDEA is to show people in the community that there's resources for them."

The event is presented by Best Self WNY, WNY Independent Living and Restoration Society Inc. You can check out their Facebook Page.