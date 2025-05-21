Gaskill Prep students learn bike skills through new after school club

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WKBW)— Students at Gaskill Prep are getting a different kind of education. One that involves tire levers, grease and a whole lot of hands-on learning.

A new after-school Bike Repair Club is giving middle schoolers the chance to tear down and rebuild bicycles, all while learning real-world mechanical skills. The program is supported by GObike Buffalo, a nonprofit focused on sustainable transportation and youth empowerment.

Seventh grader Alexander Culpepper is one of the students in the program. He dreams of owning a skate or bike shop one day and says the club is giving him a solid foundation.

“We’ve been learning how to take a tire off and fix the inner tube,” he said. “We learned how to just take apart a bike completely.”

Each week, students dive deeper into bicycle mechanics, from removing tires and adjusting handlebars to fixing chains. When the course ends, they don’t just walk away with new skills. Thanks to GObike Buffalo, every participant receives a brand new bike, helmet, lock, lights and a bell.

“They repair the bike, go over all the components, and then they get to keep the bicycle,” said Adam Ianni, workshop director at GObike Buffalo. “We also teach them how to ride safely around town."

The Bike Recycling Program is GObike Buffalo’s longest-running initiative, in operation since 2004. It combines sustainability with empowerment, and for many students, it sparks new interests and even career paths.

“They’re empowered to pick up a wrench and change their environment,” Ianni added. “We’ve had students go on to pursue careers in mechanics, or simply use the skills in everyday life.

Assistant Principal Chris Murgia says the club is about more than just bikes—it’s about confidence and accomplishment.

“They get dirty, use the tools, and feel proud once they fix something,” he said.

The program is also supported by the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. Its Executive Director, Brian Archie, says hands-on learning like this is key to unlocking student potential.

“They don't realize sometimes that I'm picking this thing up and I can carry it over into an engineering or mechanical degree or things of that nature,” Archie said. “They have skills that aren't always tapped, and this is a soft way of bringing the youth into an environment bike riding, which is fun.”

GObike Buffalo hopes to expand the program to more schools across Western New York. For more information on how to bring this program to your school, you can contact daniel@gobikebuffalo.org or visit the GObike Buffalo website here.

