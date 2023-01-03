Gas price update as New York State's 'gas tax holiday' comes to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an effort to provide relief at the pump for New York motorists in 2022, the state put a 'gas tax holiday' in place which has now come to an end.

As part of the gas tax holiday, the state suspended the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas through the end of 2022.

Some counties followed the state's lead and suspended or capped gas taxes at the county level as well through the end of 2022, with the exception of Erie County. In Erie County, motorists will not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2 through February 2023.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) provided an update Tuesday on the average national and local prices for a gallon of gas.

According to AAA WCNY, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.23, which is an increase of 13 cents since last week. The New York State average is $3.42, which is an increase of one cent since last week.

Below you can find average prices from across the state: