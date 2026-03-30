BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the war in Iran rages on, drivers are continuing to feel the impact at the gas pump, with prices hovering around $4 a gallon for the first time since hitting record highs in 2022.

The national average sits at $3.99 a gallon, up more than $1 from a month ago. In Western New York, the average is $3.94 a gallon, up 17 cents from last Monday and up 87 cents from a month ago.

The last time the average reached $4 per gallon was September 2022, according to AAA.

AAA says on top of the ongoing conflict with Iran, seasonal demand for gas is on the rise, along with an uptick in travel for spring break, adding another layer of upward pressure on gas prices.

Some places around Western New York have already teetered over the $4 mark.

WATCH: Gas hits $4 a gallon at some WNY gas stations as the Buffalo average moves to $3.94

Gas hits $4 a gallon at some WNY gas stations as the Buffalo average moves to $3.94

Regular unleaded gas is hitting $4 and up at four stations I visited throughout the area on Monday, from Williamsville and Amherst to Buffalo's Lovejoy and Allentown neighborhoods.

I caught up with Jared Niedermier, who was paying $4.09 a gallon at the Mobil on Main Street and North Union in Williamsville.

"It's a lot higher than we want to see," Niedermier said.

"Very frustrating," Niedermier said.

"This, combined with the grocery prices around and things like that, it's a lot more. Cost of living is way up and it's frustrating," Niedermier said.

"Just budgeting, you know, factoring it in. It's a big difference from what it was before. So, yeah, just budgeting your monthly allowance and what you can handle," Niedermier said.

Niedermier said he would like to see some relief for consumers.

"Obviously, the war is a crucial part of that, so I'd like to see that resolved, then any assistance of state or federal level could give would be great," Niedermier said.

Jake Grear typically walks to work in downtown Buffalo, but Monday was paying $4.09 a gallon for gas at the corner of Allen and Delaware ahead of a trip to Rochester.

"Very expensive. It's a huge, huge jump from where it used to be," Grear said.

"It's very inconvenient and expensive. Not happy about it," Grear said.

"I'm thankful I don't have to drive as much. I don't have to get as much gas as other people, but someone that has to get gas once a week, it could be a big issue for them," Grear said.

Maureen Goetz is a crossing guard in the town of Amherst and has been watching gas prices closely.

"It's a little high, and I use a lot of gas," Goetz said.

"We're back and forth every day twice, two, three, four times a day. We go back to cross the kids," Goetz said.

Goetz said those trips add up, forcing her to make some changes with the current gas prices.

"Yeah, we don't go out as much," Goetz said.

