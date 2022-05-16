Garth Brooks postpones sale of tickets for Buffalo concert following shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garth Brooks has postponed the sale of tickets for his Buffalo show following the mass shooting in the city this weekend.

Tickets for Garth's Highmark Stadium show were scheduled to go on-sale this Friday. A new sale date will be announced in the coming weeks.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," said Garth.

The concert will remain Saturday, July 23rd at 7:00 p.m.