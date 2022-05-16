Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Garth Brooks postpones sale of tickets for Buffalo concert following shooting

Garth Brooks concert ruined by poor audio at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Daniel Boczarski
<p>ROSEMONT, IL - SEPTEMBER 04: Garth Brooks performs at the Allstate Arena on September 4, 2014 in Rosemont, Illinois.</p>
Garth Brooks concert ruined by poor audio at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Posted at 9:15 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:15:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garth Brooks has postponed the sale of tickets for his Buffalo show following the mass shooting in the city this weekend.

Tickets for Garth's Highmark Stadium show were scheduled to go on-sale this Friday. A new sale date will be announced in the coming weeks.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," said Garth.

The concert will remain Saturday, July 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine