BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garth Brooks is coming to Highmark Stadium in July. It's the first time the country star will perform in Buffalo in more than seven years.

Brooks will perform at the home of the Buffalo Bills Saturday, July 23rd. Tickets go on-sale Friday May 20th. There is an eight ticket limit

You can buy tickets three ways:



On Ticketmaster The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) The Ticketmaster app on your phone.

Tickets cost $98.95. All COVID rules apply.