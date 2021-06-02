"Garden Spot of New York State" launches first farmer's market

EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — It may be impossible to believe, but the "Garden Spot of New York State" has never had a Farmer's Market. With a background in event planning, Michelle Gonter decided to make the Eden Farmer's Market a reality.

Michelle says "This is the very first ever, the very first." And adds "I wanted something that would help our local vendors-so I put it out there...would you like a farmers market in Eden and people were like why do we not have one already?"

Michelle says her inspiration was having COVID cancel last year's corn festival. She felt that a Farmer's Market would go a long way to help out local vendors.

The plans are to continue the Eden Farmer's Market, every other Tuesday through October 5th. Michelle says "My goal was to keep it handmade, homemade and home grown."

The next Eden Farmer's Market is June 15th from 3:30 to 7:30 at Legion Field followed by a community concert at the school next door. Michelle says "We are Eden-we are the garden of Eden-how could we not have a Farmer's Market?"

More information available at the Eden Farmer's Market website.