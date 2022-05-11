Watch
Future of North Aud Block comes into focus with search underway for developer for Canalside parcel

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation
Proposed rendering for potential plans for North Aud Block site at Canalside. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation envisions a mix of retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and a hotel on the two-acre site.
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans to fill the big void at Canalside are now moving forward as Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a request for proposals to redevelop the North Aud Block in Buffalo.

The nearly two-acre site has sat empty since the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium was demolished in 2009.

The RPF is looking for experienced real estate developers to transform the North Aud Block which the Governor believes is "key to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Buffalo.

northaud1.PNG
Idea of what the North Aud Block could look like once developed into an estimated 200 residential apartments and commercial spaces.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, a state entity, expects the project to include a mix of retail, restaurants, office space and apartments. ECHDC also envisions a hotel and structured parking to be a part of what will be several buildings on the site.

New York State has committed $10 million in funding to transform the North Aud Block and will be made available to the developer selected through the RFP process.

old aud site 1.jpg
The site of the former Buffalo Memorial Auditorium has sat empty since the building was demolished in 2009.

"Redeveloping the North Aud Block will help boost the economy, open new public spaces and make the Buffalo waterfront an even more popular place to live, work and play," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 1.

