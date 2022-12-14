Funky Town Vintage is like taking a trip in a time machine to the 50's, 60's & 70's

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Funky Town Vintage in Williamsville features mid-century modern merchandise from the 50's, 60's and 70's. The place is packed with furniture, electronics and much more from days gone by.

Manager Martin McGee says people of all ages stop in, adding "We'll attract kids and they will look at the vinyl but then they will discover everything else and then all of a sudden they will walk out with a sofa."

According to Martin a lot of people love the items here because they were built to last and they don't make them anymore. He says "A lot of people have nostalgia for things, they will come in here and say my grandmother had this or my father had that."

The most popular things here are the old records, juke boxes and barware. Martin says "People's interest in nostalgia just seems to be growing and growing. And a lot of what we have here is made in the USA."

Funky Town Vintage is at 1165 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY, You can check them out them on Facebook

