WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca community is coming together to honor longtime firefighter Scott Windover and support his family following his death after a battle with cancer.

The Winchester Fire Department announced Windover's passing Tuesday. He was 39 years old.

Windover was a 20-year member of the department, a past fire chief and the senior dispatcher supervisor at the West Seneca 911 Communications Center.

Now, friends and members of the community are rallying around Windover's wife, Chelsie, and their young son.

A fundraiser to benefit the Windover family will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the East Seneca Volunteer Fire Company, 100 Lein Road, West Seneca, NY 14224.

Tickets are $25 at the door and include food and drinks. The event will also feature raffles.

John Rusinski, public information officer for the Winchester Fire Company and a longtime friend of Windover, said the fundraiser is about supporting Windover's family while also celebrating a man who spent much of his life helping others.

"He was a genuine guy, never said anything bad about anybody, a good soul and a very good friend, but more than that he was a terrific husband and father of a young child," Rusinski said.

WATCH: Fundraiser to support the family of longtime West Seneca firefighter Scott Windover

Fundraiser to support the family of longtime West Seneca firefighter Scott Windover

Rusinski said Windover wanted people to celebrate his life and remember the good he accomplished.

"Scott's wishes were to celebrate his life and focus on the good things he's done, and he's done a lot," Rusinski said. "He was just a genuine person, the type of person, you know, as an older guy now, kind of wish I was when I was younger."

Despite Rusinski being older than Windover, he found himself looking up to his friend.

"So it's kind of odd to say, but I kind of looked up to him in that regard. He was a great human being, and this world needs more people like Scott Windover," Rusinski said.

Fundraiser details