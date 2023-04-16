Fundraiser brings in over $20,000 for Jason Arno's family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Good Neighbors showing continued support for Jason Arno's family, by raising more than $20,000.

It's been more than a month since he was laid to rest after he died battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo. Community members want to make sure his widow and daughter aren't forgotten.

"[We want] to be able to come back out and bring it back out to attention," said Aaron Glauser, organizer.

This whole fundraiser was his idea. He's the founder of Buffalo Bourbon Enthusiasts and one of his members is the fourth battalion chief for the Buffalo Fire Department and chief of engine number 2, which was Arno's house.

Glauser brought the idea to the team at Hartman's Distilling Co., asking them to host, they said yes, no hesitation. They closed down on Sunday for two hours for the private event, with an open bar and donated food.

"Jay was there for our community, so we wanted to be there for him and his family," said Mike Ruben, Hartman's General Manager.

All they needed was a good turnout and that's exactly what they got.

"They show up when you need them to, strangers, friends family, they always show up, they always do, so there's no surprise that there's this turnout and there's probably gonna be more throughout the day," said Ruben.

Between ticket sales and raffles, the event brought in thousands of dollars, each and every penny going to the Arno family.

While they continue to heal, Glauser also wants you to keep Buffalo's Bravest top of mind.

"Remind the people of Buffalo what that fire department does and the fact that they look like heroes, they are heroes, but those heroes have families at home," said Glauser.