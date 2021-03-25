Fun businesses are being drawn to Main Street in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, NY {WKBW-TV} — Skylar Zuckerman says her dad opened Twin City Deli on Main street in Tonawanda in the middle of the pandemic and "We are doing way better than we anticipated."

Twin City Deli, like many businesses along this stretch is benefiting from the area's "walk-ability." Skylar says that area families "are discovering that there are all these local businesses they can support right near their home."

Hello Sweets Candy & Soda Pop is right next to the deli. Owner Jessica Stevenson has enjoyed an increase in business, on-line and in her store, since she had a Tik Tok video go viral earlier this month.

Jessica says the nickname for this area is "Retro Block" because of; her store that features old time candy and pop, Atomic Barbershop across the street and Cat's Like Us down the block that sells retro clothing.

Another new shop to move in recently is The Black Sheep. Owner Samantha Carncross says the store features mostly artisan's work "with a few antiques sprinkled in."

Twin City Deli and Hello Sweets are at 50 Main Street, Tonawanda.

The Black Sheep Market is at 71 Main Steet in Tonawanda