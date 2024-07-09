'Full of wonderment': Blueberry Treehouse Farm attracts thousands as NY sees uptick in agritourism

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you been to The Blueberry Treehouse Farm?

It's a magical place tucked away in West Falls that has evolved over the years into a go-to destination for family-friendly fun.

"I think when people come here, this place is full of wonderment," said Ricardo Rivera, who owns The Blueberry Treehouse Farm with his wife Jyl. "I think it's the magic of the blueberries and the tree house that makes this place special."

The Riveras bought the property in 2015, and while it needed work, they knew immediately that elevating the long-time blueberry farm was the place to start.

"It came with two acres of blueberries. We have 2,000 blueberry bushes and 11 varieties," said Ricardo.

U-Pick customers initially only trickled in, so to expand the experience the Riveras began adding attractions including live music, a playground, and the stunning Tree House Cafe.

"This was an open-concept structure. We wanted essentially to build an elaborate deck," said Ricardo. "We have our tree house mezzanine that we open for private parties and rental. It's a triple-tier deck. At the top, you're at around 30 feet."

The combination of the blueberries and Treehouse Cafe has been an incredible success with Blueberry Treehouse Farm now attracting thousands of visitors.

"Our first year open we had approximately 50,000 visitors and that's been pretty consistent for the last three years," said Ricardo.

Outdoor destinations, like The Blueberry Treehouse Farm, have seen a spike over the last several years across New York State.

A recent analysis by the state comptroller's office showed agritourism, including U-pick farms, earned more than $55 million in 2022.

"Agritourism is a big part of our overall story here in Erie County and Buffalo," said Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara. "A lot of people think we are the second largest city so we're not a rural destination, but we actually are when you take in all of Erie County."

And you can look no further than The Blueberry Treehouse Farm to find a success story. This fall the farm will offer its first of five Treehouse Airbnbs being built on site.

"These treehouses will be fully insulated, fully heated with kitchens and bathrooms," said Ricardo. "They are high-end luxury stay tree houses."

The new Airbnbs are only the next piece of the puzzle as the Riveras continue to look to the future of The Blueberry Tree House Farm.

"I won't stop because I'm just trying to create fun for people to come out and enjoy and check this place out," said Ricardo.

If you're looking to pick your own fruit, veggies, or flowers this summer, check out this list of u-pick farms across Western New York:

Becker Farms

• Quaker Road in Gasport

• Blueberry and raspberry u-pick is open

Greg's U-Pick Farm

• Lapp Road in Clarence Center

• Blueberry and raspberry u-pick starts July 9

Kin Loch Farmstead

• Ridge Road in Lockport

• Lavender u-pick is open

Sunflowers of Sanborn

• Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn

• Sunflower u-pick starts August 1