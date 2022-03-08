Watch
Frontier Central School District to host Spring Jobs Expo on April 7

Frontier Central School District
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 08, 2022
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Frontier Central School District is set to host a Spring Jobs Expo on April 7.

The jobs expo will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frontier Education Center at 5120 Orchard Avenue in Hamburg.

The district said it will be hiring:

  • Bus drivers
  • Bus attendants
  • Cleaners
  • Clerical
  • Food service helpers
  • Groundworkers/laborers
  • School lunch monitors
  • Teacher aides
  • LPNs/RNs
  • Teachers

All departments will be on hand with information, applications and there will be interviews on the spot.

