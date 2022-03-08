Frontier Central School District to host Spring Jobs Expo on April 7

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Frontier Central School District is set to host a Spring Jobs Expo on April 7.
The jobs expo will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frontier Education Center at 5120 Orchard Avenue in Hamburg.
The district said it will be hiring:
- Bus drivers
- Bus attendants
- Cleaners
- Clerical
- Food service helpers
- Groundworkers/laborers
- School lunch monitors
- Teacher aides
- LPNs/RNs
- Teachers
All departments will be on hand with information, applications and there will be interviews on the spot.