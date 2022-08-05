Frontier Airlines dropping direct flights from Buffalo to Cancun and Fort Myers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Airlines will drop direct flights from Buffalo to Cancun, Mexico and Fort Myers, Florida beginning in October, a spokesperson confirmed to 7 News.

The spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We periodically review and update our routes based on demand, seasonality, and other factors. Frontier remains committed to growth at Buffalo Niagara International Airport and next week we will begin operating the only daily nonstop service from BUF to Las Vegas. We currently serve seven destinations from BUF and look forward to continued growth."

In June Frontier announced direct flights from Buffalo to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas would begin on August 9.