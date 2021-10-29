Frightworld hosting two special events for Halloween 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — America's Screampark is back at a new location in North Buffalo, with five spooky haunted houses and two special nights coming up.

After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the scares are back with a vengeance, with five haunted houses to see.

Their most intense event is for the real spooky fans. It's called lights out on November 5 and 6. You have to make your way through all five haunted houses with nothing but a glowstick in complete darkness.

"This is not recommended for the faint of heart," reads their website.

For the kids who may want something a little more light-hearted, they're hosting Little Frights with Lights on October 30 from 11am til 3:30.

There will be candy, lights on and no monsters.

"Familes can enjoy kid-friendly haunted houses, balloon animals, trick or treating and a halloween safety kit," reads the website.

For tickets and info, click here for the Frightworld website.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 to skip the line with a VIP pass. Hours are 6:30-midnight on Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30 and 6:30-11 on Sunday and November 5 & 6.