Frightworld hosting two special events for Halloween 2021

Our Taylor Epps walked through
Taylor Epps
Frightworld is back at a new location for 2021, with special events<br/>
Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 09:12:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — America's Screampark is back at a new location in North Buffalo, with five spooky haunted houses and two special nights coming up.

After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the scares are back with a vengeance, with five haunted houses to see.

Their most intense event is for the real spooky fans. It's called lights out on November 5 and 6. You have to make your way through all five haunted houses with nothing but a glowstick in complete darkness.

"This is not recommended for the faint of heart," reads their website.

Morning reporter Taylor Epps quickly found out why they call it America's

For the kids who may want something a little more light-hearted, they're hosting Little Frights with Lights on October 30 from 11am til 3:30.

There will be candy, lights on and no monsters.

TAKE YOUR LITTLE ONE’S TRICK OR TREATING THROUGH FRIGHTWORLD WITH THE LIGHTS ON AND NO MONSTERS!

"Familes can enjoy kid-friendly haunted houses, balloon animals, trick or treating and a halloween safety kit," reads the website.

For tickets and info, click here for the Frightworld website.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 to skip the line with a VIP pass. Hours are 6:30-midnight on Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30 and 6:30-11 on Sunday and November 5 & 6.

