Frightworld, America's Screampark hiring for 2022 season

Taylor Epps
Posted at 8:00 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 08:00:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After announcing their 2022 return, Frightworld, America's Screampark is now looking to hire employees for the upcoming Halloween season.

A final round of auditions and interviews will be held at their 1001 Hertel Avenue location in Buffalo this weekend.

A number of positions are open, including "Scare Actor", ticket taker, queue line entertainer, concessions, and more.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply for any of the above roles.

The following days and times are available for interviews this weekend:

  • Friday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 27, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 28, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information on the jobs available, visit the Frightworld website, here.

