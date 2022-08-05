Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frightworld, America's Screampark will return for its 20-year anniversary

Frightworld is back at a new location for 2021, with special events
Taylor Epps
Frightworld is back at a new location for 2021, with special events<br/>
Frightworld is back at a new location for 2021, with special events
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 07:50:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's never too early to get spooky. Frightworld, America's Screampark will return this Halloween season for its 20th anniversary.

The attraction will open again at 1001 Hertel Ave in Buffalo. Five haunted attractions will be available at the event, which is the largest of its kind in the country.

For the 20-year anniversary, Frightworld plans to feature new themes, designs, and effects.

Frightworld plans to announce its schedule, ticket prices, and attractions in the future. For more information, visit the Frightworld website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United