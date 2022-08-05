Frightworld, America's Screampark will return for its 20-year anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's never too early to get spooky. Frightworld, America's Screampark will return this Halloween season for its 20th anniversary.

The attraction will open again at 1001 Hertel Ave in Buffalo. Five haunted attractions will be available at the event, which is the largest of its kind in the country.

For the 20-year anniversary, Frightworld plans to feature new themes, designs, and effects.

Frightworld plans to announce its schedule, ticket prices, and attractions in the future. For more information, visit the Frightworld website.