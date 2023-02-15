Friendship forged through FeedMore WNY with 90-year-old Korean War Veteran

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW-TV) — When Kevin Minderler started delivering meals for FeedMore Western New York, he met Korean War veteran Stephen Lacki. Kevin says "It was just amazing seeing Steve when I walked in the door, the big smile."

Stephen just turned 90 years old and says he was only 17 when he enlisted in the Marines.

"I never thought I'd make it to my 19th birthday and here I made it to my 90th birthday."

Over the past couple of years, Kevin and Stephen have become good friends.

Steve said Kevin is a good listener and "like a brother." Kevin said, "I would make him last on my deliveries so I could sit and talk."

Stephen's Lockport home is filled with photos, newspaper clippings, and memorabilia from his time in the military. He has written articles about his experiences for military magazines.

One of Stephen's stories includes his brush with Navy pilot Tom Hudner whose attempt to save his wingman Jesse Brown was turned into a book and then a movie titled "Devotion".

"It was 30 or 40 below and I had to go on duty so I loaned him my sleeping bag," Steve said.

Kevin says that delivering meals for FeedMore Western New York has been a valuable experience, adding "Absolutely, I got a tell ya, not only Steve, but all my clients are just fascinating people, they have stories, and they love to talk...and I love to listen."

