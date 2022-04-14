'Friendship Factory' offers a new place for kids to play in WNY

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something new to do with the kids on a rainy day? The Friendship Factory is a new indoor playground in Amherst where kids can play the day away.

"It's really about providing a place locally for children to come and play, make friends, meet friends and have fun," said Heidi Lunden, Co-Owner.

She and her business partner call themselves "Mom-trepreneurs", they wanted to fill a need in the community.

"I can't tell you how many parents have said to me that their kids have never left the house or have never been exposed to other people. And you have these pandemic babies that have never had the opportunity to meet other people their age their size," said Lunden.

Their target age is kids 0-7 years old. They've got a two-story playground, sensory toys, a make-believe village with its own Delta Sonic and a café if you want a snack.

Omgggg how cute is this baby Delta Sonic!!🥺



Gas is only $1.90 here everyone👀👀 pic.twitter.com/s9iavDsaUy — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) April 14, 2022

They also host birthday parties, classes, drop-in care, summer camps and more.

"Which I think is really important for working parents or if you have a doctor's appointment...people are constantly looking for a place to bring their child that is safe and we offer that," said Lunden.

They're open 7 days a week, 10-6 Sun-Thurs and 10-8 Fri-Saturday. For an entire day of open play it's $15 for kids, $5 for adults.

You may have to wait in line during some busy ours, but owners say there's plenty of space for everyone to play.

"Be patient, be kind. Our goal is to serve our community," said Lunden.

They hope to open several locations in the future, looking to add a southtowns location next.