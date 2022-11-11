Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York

NEW YORK (WKBW) — On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York are giving away free gifts and discounts to veterans to show their appreciation. The following are some of the giveaways available this Veterans Day holiday:

A free oil change at Jiffy Lube for vets:

The Jiffy Lube Multicare Service center in Hamburg is inviting all active, retired, and veteran military for 50% off any oil change this Veterans Day. If customers are unable to visit on 11/11, this location offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired, and veteran military.

Free haircuts for vets:

Hair with Gemstones Rx is offering haircuts to vets/active military personnel. The hair salon is located at 968 Abbott Road in Buffalo.

University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine to offer free care to veterans in honor of Veterans Day:

The annual program, Dentistry Smiles on Veterans, is a partnership between UB Dental and the Eighth District Dental Society.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Squire Hall on the university's south campus.

UB says all veterans are welcome, but appointments are limited. To schedule an appointment you can call 716-829-2780.

ACE Handyman and 716 Realty Group are launching a Veteran's program:

Any Veteran who purchases a house through 716 Realty, will come home to an American Flag

Budweiser Veterans Project:

This year's Budweiser Veterans Project will benefit 16 U.S. Veterans, granting them seed money to start, build or expand their own company.

Veterans can comment on Budweiser’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter posts with the military branch they served in and how this money could help grow their own business, along with #BudVeteransProject.

This year’s program will benefit 16 U.S. Veterans who will be awarded by the end of November.

Salute to Service:

BankOnBuffalo to Honor U.S. Military Veterans with its Inaugural "Salute to Service." Bank will express its support and appreciation to local veterans groups through donations of funds and commemorative merchandise. In Western New York, 18 veteran organizations will be receiving financial donations and special edition hats.

Veteran's Week at the Botanical Gardens:

Veterans Week will be held November 4-11 during regular visiting hours at the Botanical Gardens. Veterans will receive free admission, with identification, into the Botanical Gardens and will be able to enjoy a wonderful Veteran themed train display by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.

Click here for more information.

Free pancake breakfast:

Veterans are invited to a free Pancake Breakfast at 161 South 25th Street in Olean. A special Veterans Day ceremony will start at 2 p.m. All Veterans are also invited to attend. Patriotic red, white, and blue sundaes will be served during this program. The program will run on Nov. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.