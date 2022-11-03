Veterans Parade and Veterans week at the Botanical Gardens

Bonny Bartel, Botanical Gardens, and Captain Mark I. Kuperman, U.S. Coast Guard join Mercedes Wilson to tell us about Veterans Week at the Botanical Gardens and the Veterans Parade.

Veterans Week will be held November 4-11 during regular visiting hours at the Botanical Gardens. Veterans will receive free admission, with identification, into the Botanical Gardens and will be able to enjoy a wonderful Veteran themed train display by the Western New York Garden Railway Society.

This special week will begin on November 4th and go through November 11th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. New this year will be an exciting Veteran themed train display. This train display will feature running model trains, filled with American pride and honoring Veterans who have served our country. The display is created by the Western New York Garden Railway Society, which is made up of several US Veterans themselves. The train will be featured inside the Buffalo Botanical Gardens and will be up from November 1 through November 14.

Captain Mark I. Kuperman U.S. Coast Guard says the Veteran’s parade is one week early this year. He says really unique for the Coast Guard is that they are both a military branch and they engage very close with police and fire. Participating in the parade this year you will see the Coast Guard, police and fire as well as teachers. The parade will conclude with a static platform of one of their boats as well as members of the Coast Guard who will be around to talk with.

The parade kicks off at 11am and they will be marching down McKinley and conclude at the Botanical Gardens.

For more information go to buffalogardens.com/