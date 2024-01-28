Free 'Together as one' bus tour announced to celebrate Black History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a free opportunity to celebrate Black History Month with your family coming up.

It's a weekly bus tour called 'Together as One' that will take you to historic landmarks around WNY from the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Museum and more.

This is the second year doing this, it takes place February 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, click here.

Other stops include Freedom park, the Buffalo History Museum, The Freedom Wall and the Central Library.

There will be a free boxed lunch included. It's a coordinated effort led by the Buffalo African American History Museum.