BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2026 Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series is underway at Ralph Wilson Park, bringing free, family-friendly live music, food trucks, and vendors to Buffalo every Monday through Aug. 17.

Local favorite The Unity Band kicked off the seven-week series Monday. The concerts are held in the park's open section, near Centennial Pool and the skate park.

Marnetta Malcolm, vice chair of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, said the series is the official start of summer entertainment season at the park.

"It's going to be fun and dancing," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said the opening act is a well-known name in the local music scene.

"The Unity Band is an old school, funk band, R&B, and they've opened up for James Brown. They've toured. They have been around for a long time, 40 years. They are a great band," Malcolm said.

WATCH: Free summer concert series at Ralph Wilson Park with live music and food trucks

Free summer concert series at Ralph Wilson Park with live music and food trucks

The concerts take place with a front-row view of an ongoing $200 million transformation of Ralph Wilson Park. The project is expected to create a world-class, 100-acre waterfront destination. The new park is set to open in phases beginning in 2027.

Malcolm said events like the summer concert series help build community excitement for what is coming.

"It'll be something that people have never seen and should never forget, and it should be a major attraction to the city of Buffalo," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said the park's future will be shaped with the community in mind for years to come.

"When we open the park up, when it opens, it will be open forever, and it will constantly ask the community what they wanna see with this park. This park will be open for generations," Malcolm said.

2026 Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series schedule

All concerts are free and held on Mondays at Ralph Wilson Park.

