Franklinville man charged after shots fired from under bridge

FRANKLINVILLE, NY (WKBW) — State Police say they have charged a 19-year-old after he threatened several people with a handgun and even fired a shot from Ischua Creek.

State Police say that on May 13, they received a complaint that someone had fired a shot from under the Elm Street bridge.

Upon arrival at the scene they located Craig Bubak holding a firearm. Police used non-lethal force when Bubak did not comply with orders to drop the weapon.

The weapon Bubak was holding was a 9mm 'ghost gun,' that did not have a serial number.

Further investigation revealed that Bubak threatened several people with the firearm before firing the one shot that missed his intended victim.

Bubak was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail.

