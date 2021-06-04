Fourth rabid raccoon case in Niagara County this spring reported in Somerset

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health is reporting its fourth case of a rabid raccoon in the county this spring, this time in Somerset.

The most recent case was reported in Newfane.

The county confirmed the case on Friday, after a farmer located at County Line Road in Somerset said he killed a raccoon that entered his barn, due to the raccoon acting odd, and in proximity to his cattle.

The health department says the animal was submitted for testing at the Wadsworth Center in Albany and that there was no known contact with the cattle.

Arrangements are being made to isolate the cattle at the farm for an observation period.

The health department is reminding Niagara County residents of the following



Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans. Protect pets with rabies vaccination to reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats that receive their first rabies vaccine are protected for a one-year period. A dog or cat’s second and subsequent vaccination will protect from rabies for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. By law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from four months of age and on. The Niagara County Department of Health conducts free rabies clinics, and will post those dates on our website once all arrangements are confirmed.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods which may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee; or if there is danger,you can call your local law enforcement agency.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely euthanized.

You should report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at (716) 439-7444.