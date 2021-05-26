Niagara County Department of Health confirms third rabid raccoon in Newfane this spring

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has confirmed a third rabid raccoon in Newfane this spring.

According to health officials, a dog had potential contact with a rabid raccoon on Corbin Avenue in Newfane on Wednesday.

The caretaker for the dog then killed the raccoon.

Health officials submitted the dog for rabies testing to the New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory in Albany for testing.

The health department says the dog did not have up-to-date rabies vaccinations and will receive a booster shot and must quarantine for 6 months, in addition to receiving monthly health checks from NCDOH during this period.

The health department is reminding Niagara County residents of the following



Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabidwildlife and humans. Protect pets with rabies vaccination to reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats thatreceive their first rabies vaccine are protected for a one-year period. A dog or cat’s second and subsequent vaccinationwill protect from rabies for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. By law, allcats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from four months of age and on. The Niagara CountyDepartment of Health conducts free rabies clinics, and will post those dates on our website once all arrangements areconfirmed.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods whichmay attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to yourattic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animalsthey do not know.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that areoutside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee; or if there is danger,you can call your local law enforcement agency.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and peoplefor several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within fivedays of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for sixmonths or humanely euthanized.

You should report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at (716) 439-7444.